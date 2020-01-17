Beacon Financial Group Has $3.42 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,472,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,660. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $122.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.99 and a 200 day moving average of $110.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.46.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

