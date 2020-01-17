Beacon Financial Group Has $1.65 Million Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,918 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Corteva by 19,499.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 117,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Corteva by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,947,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.18. The stock had a trading volume of 271,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,421,075. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83. Corteva has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Glenn bought 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $134,569.50. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277 in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.