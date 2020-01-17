Beacon Financial Group Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,142 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $89.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,942,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,195. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $89.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.16 and a 200-day moving average of $84.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

