Basic Attention Token Hits Market Cap of $306.18 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Zebpay, Koinex, LATOKEN and Binance. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $306.18 million and $52.27 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.58 or 0.03559516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00197606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00128976 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,421,167,363 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, HitBTC, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Mercatox, CPDAX, Upbit, Cobinhood, Huobi, Livecoin, IDEX, Vebitcoin, Radar Relay, Bittrex, Bancor Network, IDCM, ABCC, ChaoEX, GOPAX, ZB.COM, WazirX, Liqui, AirSwap, Koinex, Zebpay, Poloniex, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.