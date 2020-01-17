Base Resources (LON:BSE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.28) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.28) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Base Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 24.42 ($0.32).

LON BSE opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.16) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $146.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.76. Base Resources has a one year low of GBX 10.12 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 16.50 ($0.22).

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

