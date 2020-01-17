Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA) Stock Price Up 22.7%

Basanite Inc (OTCMKTS:BASA) shares rose 22.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.25, approximately 89,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 57,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.

About Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA)

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

