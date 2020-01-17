Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Getting Very Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) have been trending very positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Barrick Gold earned a media sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$23.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.99. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$15.37 and a 52-week high of C$26.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.02. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.38.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.43 billion. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Accountability Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.96.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

