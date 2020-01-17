Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $72.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.70% from the company’s current price.

B has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

B stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,008. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.83.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Dempsey sold 57,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $3,516,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marian Acker sold 3,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $174,169.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,238 shares of company stock worth $6,592,648 over the last quarter. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 226.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Barnes Group during the third quarter worth $51,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 41.0% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

