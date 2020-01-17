Barclays Boosts Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $51.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann reiterated a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.38.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $54.22 on Monday. Hologic has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $54.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.83.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $8,924,720.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth about $13,893,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 411.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth about $325,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 460,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,115,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 6.3% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 313,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,041,000 after buying an additional 18,552 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.