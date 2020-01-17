Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Baozun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Baozun currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Shares of Baozun stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,826. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88 and a beta of 3.03. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter. Baozun had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 14.32%. On average, analysts predict that Baozun will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Baozun by 1,808.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,431,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,099,000 after buying an additional 3,251,811 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 796,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,712,000 after purchasing an additional 260,286 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 446,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,261,000 after purchasing an additional 131,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,260,000 after purchasing an additional 69,922 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

