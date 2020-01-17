Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSVN. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bank7 by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,090,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 48,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bank7 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of Bank7 stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.80. 1,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,718. The firm has a market cap of $189.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.88. Bank7 has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter. Bank7 had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 17.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

