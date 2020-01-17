Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 116,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

In related news, Director Norma J. Howard sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $65,679.90. Also, EVP Robert Gotelli sold 570 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $25,900.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,814 shares of company stock valued at $842,105 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 648.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 31.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.53. The stock had a trading volume of 960 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,182. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.74 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $599.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $26.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.19 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

