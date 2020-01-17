Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Receives $46.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMA. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Itau BBA Securities restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Banco Macro in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the third quarter worth $2,926,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,901,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 2,166.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 90,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Macro stock opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.36. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.22. Banco Macro has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.53. Banco Macro had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $490.69 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

