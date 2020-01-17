Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Ball makes up 1.6% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $10,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ball by 39.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Ball by 3.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 53,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Ball by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Ball by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $429,843.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,853.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,411 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $984,762.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 439,091 shares in the company, valued at $28,057,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,691 shares of company stock worth $4,882,505 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BLL stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.18. 1,838,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $81.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.76. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Ball had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

