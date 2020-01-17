B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Trims Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,109,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,120,000 after purchasing an additional 90,251 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,424 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,847,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094,586 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,279,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,708,000 after purchasing an additional 511,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,155,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,737,000 after purchasing an additional 54,910 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $86.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,530,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,689,442. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $258,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,382.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $138,395.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,585.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,622 shares of company stock worth $2,986,438. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.