B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Purchases New Position in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,099 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 394.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,587 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.50 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEP traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $55.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,360. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.95 and a 200-day moving average of $51.32.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($1.61). Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

