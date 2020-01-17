B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $125,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 596.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 84,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 251,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,510,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 707,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,991,535. The company has a market capitalization of $102.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. General Electric has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

