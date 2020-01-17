B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,074,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,766,000 after buying an additional 24,071 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,676,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,930,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,563,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,054,000 after buying an additional 165,117 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,700,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,163,000 after buying an additional 90,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,797,000 after buying an additional 146,961 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,982. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.86 and a 1-year high of $58.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average is $55.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.