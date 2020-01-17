B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 580.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in PVH by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in PVH by 94.7% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in PVH by 111.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in PVH by 133.3% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PVH Corp has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $134.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.48 and its 200-day moving average is $90.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.26.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

