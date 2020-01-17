B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Acquires 6,423 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4,143.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bank OZK raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,533. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $180.73 and a fifty-two week high of $249.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.20.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on GS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.53.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.