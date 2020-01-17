B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. B. Riley currently has a $38.00 price target on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a positive rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.43.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average of $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $895.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $35.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $264.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $155,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,305.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Gaines Mccoy sold 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $140,850.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,489.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,231 shares of company stock worth $5,603,473. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1,215.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 715,510 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $18,675,000 after buying an additional 661,135 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter worth approximately $7,724,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,136,830 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $81,870,000 after buying an additional 176,084 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 44.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 520,932 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $16,501,000 after buying an additional 160,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,261 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $63,874,000 after buying an additional 75,460 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

