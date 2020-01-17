Azbit Market Capitalization Achieves $961,694.00 (AZ)

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Azbit token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, BW.com and YoBit. Azbit has a market cap of $961,694.00 and $29,304.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Azbit has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Azbit alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $508.71 or 0.05742543 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00027696 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035326 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00128230 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Azbit Token Profile

AZ is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 127,024,519,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,468,963,832 tokens. The official website for Azbit is azbit.com . Azbit’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Azbit is medium.com/azbit-news

Buying and Selling Azbit

Azbit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BW.com and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.