Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Axovant Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axovant Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.66.

NASDAQ AXGT opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Axovant Gene Therapies has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $19.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.54. Equities analysts forecast that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 955.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

