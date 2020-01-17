Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) Trading Up 27.9%

Avanti Energy Inc (CVE:AVN)’s share price was up 27.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55, approximately 15,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 7,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,975.00, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21.

About Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN)

Avanti Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. It holds a 33.3% interest in the Colle Santo gas field located in Italy. The company was formerly known as Overlord Capital Ltd. and changed its name to Avanti Energy Inc in May 2013. Avanti Energy Inc was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

