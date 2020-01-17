AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,926 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $48,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in AutoZone by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AZO traded up $4.88 on Friday, reaching $1,147.00. 84,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,188.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1,139.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $803.28 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,240.40.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

