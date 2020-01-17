Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Raised by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.11.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $175.74. 535,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.09. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $174.94.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,036.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,897 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,954. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

