Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.2% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Huntington National Bank owned 0.11% of Automatic Data Processing worth $82,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,117,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,106,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,414,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,241,000 after acquiring an additional 516,484 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 40,836.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,719,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,009 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,654,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,896,000 after acquiring an additional 48,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.11.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,897 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,954 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,476. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $174.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.09.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

