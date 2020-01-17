AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 2.8% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 70,295 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AT&T by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,052,000 after buying an additional 5,931,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $277.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

