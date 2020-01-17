Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $175.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $145.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho set a $152.00 target price on shares of Atlassian and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.65.

Get Atlassian alerts:

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $134.72 on Monday. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $87.18 and a 12 month high of $149.80. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of -792.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 130.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.27.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $363.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1,870.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.