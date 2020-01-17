Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Trading Up 1.3%

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) shares were up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.72 and last traded at $25.63, approximately 6,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 18,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALFVY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco AB will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

