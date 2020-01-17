Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Power’s earnings. Atlantic Power posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Power will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atlantic Power.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter. Atlantic Power had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 743.78%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Atlantic Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

In other Atlantic Power news, insider James Patrick D’angelo sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $216,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,515.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,153,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,730,000 after buying an additional 529,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 33,130 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 56,718 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 113,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Power in the 2nd quarter worth $2,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AT traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.41. 311,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05. Atlantic Power has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $3.02.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

