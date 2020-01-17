Asura Coin (ASA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Asura Coin (CURRENCY:ASA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Asura Coin has a total market capitalization of $5,218.00 and approximately $42.00 worth of Asura Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Asura Coin has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. One Asura Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, LATOKEN and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.22 or 0.03322023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00198881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030472 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128007 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Asura Coin Token Profile

Asura Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,932,400 tokens. The Reddit community for Asura Coin is /r/AsuraCoin . Asura Coin’s official website is asuracoin.io . Asura Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@asuracoin . Asura Coin’s official Twitter account is @asuracoin

Asura Coin Token Trading

Asura Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asura Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asura Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asura Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

