Assura (LON:AGR) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGR. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 81 ($1.07) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.82) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Assura in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 75.83 ($1.00).

Shares of LON AGR opened at GBX 77.60 ($1.02) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.82. Assura has a 1 year low of GBX 53 ($0.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 80.20 ($1.05). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 71.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.69. Assura’s payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 285,000 shares of Assura stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03), for a total transaction of £222,300 ($292,423.05).

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

