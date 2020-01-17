Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,801 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of Cintas worth $20,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 17,451.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,748,000 after acquiring an additional 417,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,033,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,380,916,000 after acquiring an additional 382,578 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $55,047,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Cintas by 3,945.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 141,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,464,000 after acquiring an additional 137,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cintas by 11.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,337,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,324,000 after acquiring an additional 136,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $284.52. The company had a trading volume of 20,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $177.27 and a twelve month high of $287.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.87.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

