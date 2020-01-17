Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 560,774 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 87.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,201,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 560,774 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 0.5% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $78,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 21,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 21,872 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim set a $86.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $359,410.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,494.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $258,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,382.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,622 shares of company stock worth $2,986,438. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GILD stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.86. 8,620,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,689,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $70.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

