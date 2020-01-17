Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $46.14 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 113.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,974 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $46,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 107.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group set a $495.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $436.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.53.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 19,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $8,793,999.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.66, for a total value of $109,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,164,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,652 shares of company stock valued at $36,734,738 over the last three months. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORLY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $441.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,768. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $331.34 and a one year high of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $439.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 527.13% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

