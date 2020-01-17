Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $31.99 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 1,707.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 149,086 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $31,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $26,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 112.9% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 281.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. G.Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.92.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $27,486.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 840 shares in the company, valued at $167,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total transaction of $1,311,591.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,591.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,470 shares of company stock valued at $8,452,986. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ROK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.23. The company had a trading volume of 15,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,314. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $207.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.50.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 99.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

