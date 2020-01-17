Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 317.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,042 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 209,906 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $23,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,484 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 99,038 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 42,936 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,064,099 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $89,129,000 after acquiring an additional 112,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,670,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $107.89. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.04.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Howard Weil began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

