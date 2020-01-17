Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,986 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 0.7% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of Honeywell International worth $116,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 678.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 83.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.42.

HON traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.19 and a 1 year high of $183.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.20 and its 200-day moving average is $171.94.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

