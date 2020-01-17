Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 778,284 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 778,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,692,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 284.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 128,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $4,199,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 475,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,556,675.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,874,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 474,896 shares of company stock valued at $17,391,343 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.85. 44,963,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,355,430. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.30. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $50.31. The firm has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

