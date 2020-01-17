Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target Increased to $154.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Wedbush currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

AZPN traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $139.71. 8,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,318. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.89. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $88.41 and a fifty-two week high of $142.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.30. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 67.12% and a net margin of 43.83%. The business had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $269,854.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,878.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 952.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Aspen Technology by 175.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.