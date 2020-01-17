Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

ABG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Asbury Automotive Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.60.

NYSE:ABG opened at $102.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $65.54 and a 52-week high of $123.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 2.55%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.