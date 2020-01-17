Aryacoin (AYA) Reaches Market Cap of $438,475.00

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. Aryacoin has a total market capitalization of $438,475.00 and $3,122.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aryacoin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011729 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000580 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000900 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Aryacoin

Aryacoin (AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,346,431 coins and its circulating supply is 118,046,443 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io

Aryacoin Coin Trading

Aryacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aryacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aryacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.