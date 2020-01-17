Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.62. 34,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,709. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average is $36.61. Artesian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $22.55 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director William C. Wyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $73,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at $716,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,453 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 27,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Artesian Resources by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Artesian Resources by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 105,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

