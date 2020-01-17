Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $86.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $70.00 price target on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.88.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $84.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.36. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $86.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.89.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $157,170.00. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 12,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,791.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,453.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,225 shares of company stock worth $6,227,396 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 340.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 134,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after buying an additional 104,276 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 119,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after buying an additional 138,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

