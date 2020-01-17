Arlington Partners LLC Sells 1,335 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Arlington Partners LLC lowered its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMDV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,227,000 after acquiring an additional 200,396 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after acquiring an additional 87,944 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 509,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41,558 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 686,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,704,000 after acquiring an additional 28,751 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,226,000.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.36. 80,700 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average is $59.73. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $58.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4068 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.