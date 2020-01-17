Arlington Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in TC Pipelines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in TC Pipelines by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in TC Pipelines by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 790,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after purchasing an additional 46,760 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in TC Pipelines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $594,819,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in TC Pipelines by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 231,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCP. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TC Pipelines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Shares of TCP stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 188,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,745. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.50. TC Pipelines, LP has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $44.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. TC Pipelines had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a positive return on equity of 40.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

About TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

