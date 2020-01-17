Arlington Partners LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 20.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,299,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,452,000 after purchasing an additional 217,590 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 40.3% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 66.8% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 9,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 43.3% during the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $240.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,084,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,640. The company has a market capitalization of $142.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.08.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 29th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.39.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.