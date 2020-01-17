Arlington Partners LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAA shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,080,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,872,627. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $25.27.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 8.95%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

