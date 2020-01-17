Arlington Partners LLC Invests $165,000 in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 1,099.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSXP traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $64.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.71. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12-month low of $47.34 and a 12-month high of $65.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.93 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 51.83%. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

PSXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.56.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

